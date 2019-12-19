Home States Kerala

Soon, spinning mills in Kerala to be powered by solar energy

Published: 19th December 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the solar-powered airport, now the state government is planning to use solar energy to power spinning mills since power has been a major area of concern for textile mills in the country.  A feasibility study by textile mills — the  sector is one of the biggest consumers of power — found that switching to solar energy will significantly slash operational costs.

In line with this, Cannanore Cooperative Spinning Mills Ltd and Malabar Cooperative Textiles Limited (Malcotex) in Kannur have sought the government’s formal nod for switching to solar power. “We have submitted a proposal to generate 400 kW of rooftop solar power from Cannanore  Cooperative Spinning Mills and a 2 mW solar power project on Malcotex premises,” said Ramesh C R,  managing director, Cannanore Cooperative Spinning Mills Ltd.

The 2-mW project at Malcotex is estimated to cost around `8 crore, with the 400 kW project expected to cost `1.8 crore. Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) will be the implementing agency. But the agency for implementing the solar power project at Cannanore Cooperative Spinning Mills is yet to be finalised.  

On an average, a spinning mill in Kerala runs up a monthly power bill of `30-40 lakh. In the case of Malcotex and Cannanore Cooperative Spinning Mills, their monthly power consumption comes to around six lakh units which leave them with a `40 lakh-bill. A spinning mill spends around 18-20 per cent of its revenue on energy costs.

Since it emerged that the idea is feasible, the Alleppey Cooperative Spinning Mills Ltd and Malappuram Cooperative Spinning Mills Ltd have decided to turn their spinning mills into solar-powered ones. According to Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, spinning mills have been facing some financial hiccups and the state government has decided to convert the spinning mills into solar-powered ones in a phased manner. 

