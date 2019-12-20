Accused re-arrested in palm-chopping case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: THE National Investigation Agency (NIA) has re-arrested K A Najeeb, an accused in the sensational case pertaining to chopping off former Professor T J Joseph’s palm in 2010. Najeeb, a native of Kunjunnikkara in Aluva, was arrested again after the Supreme Court stayed the Kerala High Court order granting bail to him.

According to NIA, Najeeb was a member of Popular Front of India (PFI). He was allegedly involved in the attack on Joseph on July 4, 2010.Najeeb was arrested on April 2015 from Coimbatore where he was hiding under false identity.

On July 2019, the Kerala High Court granted him bail after his plea was rejected by the NIA Court in Kochi.He was produced before the NIA Court and later remanded in judicial custody.