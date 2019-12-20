Citizenship Amendment Act can’t be dubbed as unconstitutional, says Guv Khan

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) cannot be termed unconstitutional and portraying it as unconstitutional should be seen as an attempt to spread misinformation, according to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

He was speaking after inaugurating a renovated building of a private hospital at Parappanangadi here on Tuesday. Taking a dig at the Congress which has been at the forefront of the protests against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the first to introduce NRC.

On the home front, the Governor lauded the Kerala Government for its healthcare initiatives. The Aardram Mission came in for special praise from Arif Mohammed Khan who said it is good enough to be replicated by other states.

“The Kerala Government provides better healthcare facilities compared to most of the other states. The government has even started initiatives to set up healthcare facilities in the rural areas to provide free, accessible treatment,” he said.

The Governor urged hospitals and other healthcare providers in the state to take initiatives to create awareness on hygiene and prevention methods among people. He said hospital authorities should take extra care in treating the various types of waste generated at hospitals.