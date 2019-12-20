Kerala govt set to make going tough for lottery mafia

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE state government will utilise provisions in the Lottery and GST rules to make the going tough for other-state lotteries planning to enter the Kerala market, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said.

“Lottery mafia can’t compete with the state lotteries without conducting fraud. It will be uneconomic for them to fairly run the system by paying 28 per cent tax, agents’ commission and prize distribution. The case of Kerala State Lotteries is different since half of the tax amount would come to the state coffers,” he told mediapersons here on Thursday.

The minister said the state will utilise the provision in the Kerala Lotteries (Regulation) Rules on prior sanction from the state government for other-state lotteries. Also, the state can seek details of other-state lotteries, mostly run through private agents, to check whether they adhere to the central rules.

The GST rules empower the state to inspect the sales details of other-state lotteries to identify tax evasion.

Isaac said the state will write to the Centre to amend the Lotteries (Regulation) Act whereby state governments can control the functioning of other-state lotteries. At present, a state which runs own lottery can only bring the malpractice by other-state lotteries to the Centre’s notice. “During informal talks on the sidelines of the GST Council meeting, central government representatives had supported this suggestion,” he said.

The state government will hold consultation with trade unions in the lotteries sector and launch a campaign to protect state lotteries.

Isaac said the BJP government at the Centre was adamant to help lottery mafia. He said the new tax rate will reduce the state’s revenue from lotteries. It will affect the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi run with the full earnings from state lotteries.

Expenditure cut

The minister said the state will face a shortfall of `20,000 crore this fiscal. “Of this, `12,000 crore will be from the central share and rest would be the drop in state taxes. Obviously, the expenditure has to be cut accordingly,” he said.

Isaac said the Centre was deliberately delaying the GST compensation to choke the states. Owing to the slowdown, GST revenue is feared to come down by February when the Centre will actually face difficulty to pay compensation.

The minister said the current financial crisis would ease by January end.At the pre-budget discussions, Kerala will ask the Centre to raise the states’ fiscal deficit target from 3 pc to 4 pc. He said the cut in states’ borrowing limits was another blunder like the note ban.

He said the state will be unable to meet the 30 per cent tax growth rate since the Centre did not provide the GST return filing data in time. Hence, the state was unable to identify frauds and defaulters.