Mental Health Centre breakout: 4 still at large

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Even two days on since the daring escape by inmates of Government Mental Health Centre at West Fort here, there is no word yet on four of them.

Three of the seven persons who broke free – a 17-year-old boy from Piravom; Vipin alias Udayakumar, 34, from Palakkad and Rahul have been found. While the teenager, an accused in a murder case, was nabbed from Maradu, Vipin was traced to Njarakkal. Rahul was caught from Olari on Wednesday.

The four, who are evading capture, include Nihil alias Antony; Vijayan also known as Robert; Thaseer and Vishnu.

Vipin aka Udayakumar, a native of Vadakkanchery in Palakkad, was arrested after local residents blocked him from escaping after his motorcycle hit a girl at Njarakkal.

The incident is the first in the history of the mental centre. And the entire plot, right from its conception to execution, was apparently planned in great detail.

Meanwhile, the mobile phone belonging to the guard duty which was taken away by the fleeing inmates has been recovered from the roadside near the centre. Since the fugitives hail from various districts, a state-wide manhunt has been launched by the police.