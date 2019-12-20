Home States Kerala

Police assault railway ticket checking staffer

Published: 20th December 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two policemen of the Armed Reserve Police, Thrissur, accompanying two undertrials have been booked for assaulting a railway ticket checking staff on-board Jan Shatabdi Express. An FIR has been registered with the railway police station in Thrissur.

According to a statement issued by Rajesh Chandran, senior divisional commercial manager, Trivandrum Division, TTE Sathyendra Meena was checking the tickets of the passengers on Thursday when he came across the cops travelling without proper tickets. “The policemen were holding unreserved second class tickets while the undertrials had sleeper class tickets. As per rule, the TTE demanded Railway due from the policemen,” said the statement.  The cops became violent and abused, threatened and manhandled the TTE in front of the public, said the statement.

According to the senior divisional commercial manager, as directed by the commercial department, the TTE prepared a memo and handed over the policemen to the RPF at Ernakulam Town.

