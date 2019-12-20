Producers want Shane to tender public apology

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The office-bearers of Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) on Thursday reiterated that they would not initiate any compromise talks with actor Shane Nigam unless he tenders a public apology for his remarks that the producers are mentally ill.

KFPA office-bearer G Sureshkumar said after the executive committee meeting that it cannot cooperate with any actor who violates the rule of mutual respect.

“The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) should take the initiative to sort out the issue. Shane is an AMMA member and it has the responsibility to hold a meeting with the actor. He called the producers mentally sick and should tender an apology for that,” said Sureshkumar.