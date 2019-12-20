Rape case against priest: HC directive for detailed probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the police to conduct a detailed probe into all aspects, including telephone call records of the victim and the accused in the rape case involving a priest under Thamarassery diocese.

Justice Alexander Thomas issued the order on the anticipatory bail plea of Fr Manoj Palakkoottathil, former vicar of Chevayur Nithyasahaya Matha Church. The court directed the police to file a statement if needed before the court on or before January 23.

When the case came up for hearing, senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, counsel for the petitioner, produced the details of the calls made by the victim to the petitioner. He submitted that the victim had called the petitioner several times. And also produced the records of WhatsApp messages sent by the victim. The court restrained the parties from making the details public. The court said that police should look into all matters and the veracity of the charges can be proved only after investigation. The police should also look into the complaints given by the victim and her husband to the Church authorities.

The police case was that the accused allegedly went to the residence of the 46-year-old woman on June 15, 2017, and raped her when she was alone in the house. The priest had been charged with offences under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim also filed an application opposing the anticipatory bail plea of the priest. She feared that there was a possibility of the investigation being sabotaged due to the influence of the accused.