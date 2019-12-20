Home States Kerala

Rape case against priest: HC directive for detailed probe

The court directed the police to file a statement if needed before the court on or before January 23.

Published: 20th December 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the police to conduct a detailed probe into all aspects, including telephone call records of the victim and the accused in the rape case involving a priest under Thamarassery diocese.

Justice Alexander Thomas issued the order on the anticipatory bail plea of Fr Manoj Palakkoottathil, former vicar of Chevayur Nithyasahaya Matha Church. The court directed the police to file a statement if needed before the court on or before January 23.

When the case came up for hearing, senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, counsel for the petitioner, produced the details of the calls made by the victim to the petitioner. He submitted that the victim had called the petitioner several times. And also produced the records of WhatsApp messages sent by the victim. The court restrained the parties from making the details public. The court said that police should look into all matters and the veracity of the charges can be proved only after investigation. The police should also look into the complaints given by the victim and her husband to the Church authorities.

The police case was that the accused allegedly went to the residence of the 46-year-old woman on June 15, 2017, and raped her when she was alone in the house. The priest had been charged with offences under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim also filed an application opposing the anticipatory bail plea of the priest. She feared that there was a possibility of the investigation being sabotaged due to the influence of the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp