Actor abduction case: Preliminary hearing to be completed on Dec 31

The prosecution has listed 359 witnesses, 616 documents and 250 material objects in the charge sheet.

Published: 21st December 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Additional Special Sessions Court will complete the preliminary hearing on December 31 before framing charges against accused in the sensational actor abduction case. The court on Friday heard the arguments of the counsel of accused persons as part of the preliminary hearing and decided to complete the proceeding by that day. Though Dileep’s counsel sought time to send the cloned copy of visuals of the victim to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for verifying its authenticity, the court directed him to complete the preliminary hearing procedure first. The Supreme Court in its order in the petition filed by Dileep seeking a copy of the visuals had stated that the actor can approach CFSL to verify its authenticity. 

The counsel of other nine accused persons also presented their arguments as part of the preliminary hearing. After completing the preliminary hearing, the court will fix a date to frame charges against the accused. The charges will be read out to the accused as part of the procedure. Later, the trial will commence. The court has adopted in-camera proceedings in the case.

The prosecution has listed 359 witnesses, 616 documents and 250 material objects in the charge sheet. The Supreme Court has directed the Additional Special Sessions Court to complete the trial in six months.
On Thursday, 18 persons including Dileep and four other accused had viewed the visuals at the court. Dileep is likely to file a petition in the court requesting to send a cloned copy of the visuals to CFSL.

On February 17, 2017, a Mollywood actress was abducted by a gang and molested inside a moving vehicle. Her videos were also recorded. An FIR was registered at the Nedumbassery police station the same day. Dileep was arrested by the Special Investigation Team on July 10, 2017.

