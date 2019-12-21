Anti-CAA protest: Kerala CPI condemn senior leader Binoy Viswam's arrest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI's state leadership expressed strong protest in the arrest of its senior leader Binoy Viswam and called for a state-wide protest marches against the arrest.

CPI central secretariat member Binoy Viswam along with the party's Karnataka secretary Saati Sundaresh and other senior leaders were arrested by the police for taking out procession in Mangaluru, on Saturday morning. The CPI leaders protested against the police action against agitators at the city.

"The BJP government in Karnataka is trying to suppress the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through force and prohibitory orders," said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. Protests and agitations cannot be suppressed through such steps, he pointed out.