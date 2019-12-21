Home States Kerala

Anti-CAA protest: Kerala CPI condemn senior leader Binoy Viswam's arrest

Viswam along with the party's Karnataka secretary Saati Sundaresh were arrested by the police for taking out procession in Mangaluru.

Published: 21st December 2019 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

CPI leader Binoy Viswam

CPI leader Binoy Viswam (Express Files)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI's state leadership expressed strong protest in the arrest of its senior leader Binoy Viswam and called for a state-wide protest marches against the arrest. 

CPI central secretariat member Binoy Viswam along with the party's Karnataka secretary Saati Sundaresh and other senior leaders were arrested by the police for taking out procession in Mangaluru, on Saturday morning. The CPI leaders protested against the police action against agitators at the city. 

"The BJP government in Karnataka is trying to suppress the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through force and prohibitory orders," said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. Protests and agitations cannot be suppressed through such steps, he pointed out. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Binoy Viswam Saati Sundaresh Citizenship Act CPI CPI Kerala CAA protest
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp