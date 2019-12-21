Home States Kerala

Breast and cervical cancers on the rise in Kerala, says Health Ministry

Consumption of pesticide-laced vegetables could be a reason for rising number of cases, say docs

Published: 21st December 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer, Breast Cancer

Image used for representational purpose.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Breast cancer cases have been on the rise in Kerala in the last couple of years, with the highest number of new cases being reported in 2018,  according to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry data.
Over the last three years, breast cancer rates in Kerala have registered a steady rise, as per the  findings. While it was 5,682 in 2016, the number of breast cancer cases jumped up to 6,189 in 2017. And the figure further went up  to 6,748 in 2018.

Voicing concern over the rise in breast cancer rates, health experts say regular medical examination and early detection are the only option to increase the survival rate of breast cancer sufferers. Also, the estimated  cervical-uterine cancer cases among women in Kerala has been reportedly on the rise in the last couple of years. While the number of cases was 2,849 in 2016, it increased to 2,908 in 2017 and 2,975 in 2018.

The total number of various types of cancer cases in Kerala as estimated by the ministry  was  47,382 in 2018 compared to 44,566 in 2017, 42,004 in 2016 and 39,672 in 2015. As per the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the estimated number of cancer-related deaths in Kerala in 2018 was 23,761  while it was 22,348 in 2017, 21,062 in 2016, 19,892 in 2015 and 18,827 in 2014.

K L Jayakumar, head of oncology, Thrissur Medical College, said the increase in breast cancer rates in Kerala can be attributed to a host of reasons.  “We have noticed more breast cancer cases among women who choose to settle down late in life, spinsters and those fail to do proper breast-feeding,” he said, adding, raising the level of awareness and through that early detection alone can help bring down breast cancer mortality rates.  

“Though we can’t pinpoint any reason for the rise in breast cancer cases in Kerala, it is believed that consumption of  pesticide-laced vegetables and regular intake of hormone-injected chicken meat are the major reasons for the rising number of cancer cases,” he said.  

Meanwhile, Health Minister K K Shailaja had on July 2, 2019,informed the Kerala Assembly of the alarming increase in the number of cancer patients in the state. As per the stats, government hospitals had registered 57,727 new cancer cases between 2018-19. According to the official data, 25,464 cases were registered at medical colleges while 15,267 cases were registered at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, 4,620 cases at Malabar Cancer Centre, Thalasserry, 8,011 cases at  Cochin Cancer Research Centre and 4,365 cases at  Ernakulam General Hospital. Besides, the minister said studies are being undertaken at the RCC in association with ICMR to establish the reasons behind the rise in number of cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
breast cancer cervical cancer Kerala health ministry
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp