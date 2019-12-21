CPM gets ready for civic polls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-led Left front will begin preparations for the coming local body polls by January. The two-day CPM state committee on Saturday and Sunday will discuss the organisational and political steps in this regard. The party state secretariat that met here on Friday decided to come up with major agitations as part of the protests organised by the Left front against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The secretariat meet was attended by state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday.

The Left front will organise state-wide campaigns to create awareness on CAA and its sectarian nature among people in the coming weeks. Senior left leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will address the people’s gatherings against CAA in north Kerala. In view of the local body polls next year, the CPM will initiate steps to strengthen its organisational machinery.