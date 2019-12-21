Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple revenue touches Rs 128 crore

The total income during the corresponding period in 2018-2019  was Rs 80.67 crore, showing an increase of Rs 47 crore

Published: 21st December 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

The Sabarimala temple (File Photo | EPS)

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  The aggregate revenue at Lord Ayyappa temple here touched Rs 128.06 crore during the first 33 days of the ongoing pilgrimage season. The total income during the corresponding period in 2018-2019  was Rs 80.67 crore, showing an increase of Rs 47 crore, according to  sources. However, the total revenue during the same period in the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season was Rs 137.33 crore, they said. Of the total income, the revenue from the sale of aravana prasadam stood at Rs 54.34 crore  as against the Rs 30.90 crore during the same period in 2018-2019.

The rise in income from aravana sales alone came to about `24 crore during the ongoing pilgrimage season, the sources said. And the total hundi collection during the period under review stood at `43.68 crore, a jump of around Rs 10.44crore from the Rs 32.84 crore during the last season.

However, the backlog of counting the coins continues with at least `7 crore worth of coins yet to be counted due to manpower shortage, sources said. The total income from the sale of appam prasadam stood at Rs 7.85 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2.89 crore during the same period in the previous pilgrimage season.

The income from  accommodation facilities stood at Rs 2.17 crore in contrast to the Rs 1.35 crore in the last season. The revenue from the sale of coupons for neyyabhishekam came to Rs 1.02 crore during the period under review as against `73.42 lakh during the same period in the last season, the sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala temple revenue
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp