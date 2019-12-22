Arrest warrant against Shashi Tharoor for ‘defaming’ Nair women in his book

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate has issued an arrest warrant against Shashi Tharoor, MP following his failure to present himself before the court, after a summons had been issued last month, in a case registered against him.

The case pertains to the controversial remarks against Nair women in his 1989 work ‘ The Great Indian Novel’.

In the novel, Tharoor says, “In Kerala, men belonging to the Nair community realise that their wife is free to receive them if they don’t see another man’s footwear outside her door.”

Tharoor attributed the controversial passage, which appears on page 71, to a situation depicted in the epic Mahabharata where King Pandu, father of the Pandavas, speaks to his wife Kunthi.

The Great Indian Novel is a work of fiction. However, Tharoor’s remarks against Nair women triggered an uproar and the community sought an apology from the Thiruvananthapuram, MP.

Based on this, the court issued summons to the MP to appear before it on Saturday.