Home States Kerala

CAA protest: Venue names of Kerala University of Health Sciences arts fest kick up a row

Based on the raging controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act  CAA, the students had named the festival venues as  ‘Article 14’, ‘Article 19’ and ‘Article 21’.

Published: 22nd December 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

CAA protest in Trivandrum (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  Even as the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) South zone Kalolsavam (art festival) got underway at the Government Medical College, Parippally in Kollam on Friday, the students alleged the varsity got a call from the intelligence officials to change the names of festival venues to avoid any kind of conflicts.

Based on the raging controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act  CAA, the students had named the festival venues as  ‘Article 14’, ‘Article 19’ and ‘Article 21’.

“Some of the college authorities and student representatives had received a call from Intelligence officials, including an officer of the special branch, demanding these names be changed as it may lead to some conflicts among the students. In the wake of Constitution being challenged by several decisions being taken by the Centre, including the CAA, we had come up with such an idea to include  Articles of the Constitution for naming our venues as a symbol of protest,” said Adarsh M, a student of Parippally Medical College.

Following the phone call, the KUHS dean  forwarded an official mail to the students’ representative directing that  the names be changed immediately failing which action will be initiated.

According to KUHS registrar, A K Manoj Kumar, “Based on the call received by the university requesting that the venue names should be changed to avoid any conflicts, an official mail was forwarded to the students to change or remove them. In response to our mail, the students have replied to us attaching a photo, stating that the controversial names have been removed”.

However, on the opening day, despite receiving the official mail from the varsity the student representatives decided to retain the same names.

But following repeated warnings from the university, the students covered the names of venues with a black cloth. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala University of Health Sciences  arts fest KUHS CAA protests
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp