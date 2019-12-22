Maoist case: NIA seeks to transfer documents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached the NIA Court in Kochi for an order to transfer documents related to Kozhikode Maoist case from Kozhikode Principal Sessions Court. The petition was filed in the wake of NIA taking over the probe. The documents including material objects collected by the Kerala police as part of the probe are in the custody of Kozhikode Principal Sessions Court.

As per the procedure, the documents will be transferred to NIA Court in Kochi. NIA is likely to file a petition for transferring the accused persons from Kozhikode to Ernakulam or to the High-Security Prison in Thrissur where persons booked for terrorism cases are lodged. It was on November 11, two Kozhikode youths- Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Fasal were arrested by the police for possessing notices allegedly linked with Maoist activities in the state.