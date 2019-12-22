Pilgrims queue up for 12 hours at Sabarimala

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Pilgrims were forced to stand in queues for as long as 12 hours to get a ‘darshan’ of Lord Ayyappa on Saturday. The heavy rush of pilgrims continued for the second day, with the queue extending beyond Marakoottam. The rush prevailed remained even after the shrine closed at 1pm after ‘uchcha pooja’.

Police had a hard time controlling the crowds held up at Valiyanadapandal, U-Turn and Saramkuthi. The flyover, Sopanam and Lower Thirumuttom were flooded with pilgrims as well. Same was the case during ‘neyyabhishekam’ and prasadam offering.

At Pampa, police imposed strict control on pilgrims who opted the traditional trekking route of Neelimala-Appachimedu to reach Sannidhanam and Swami Ayyappan Road for the return journey after ‘darshan’. Authorities also imposed time restrictions on plying of tractors carrying jaggery and other essential items from Pampa to Sannidhanam.