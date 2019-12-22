Will never let India turn into a Hindu rashtra, says Tharoor

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said that people of India will never let divisive forces change the Constitution and make the country a Hindu rashtra. “We will preserve the values and dreams espoused by Mahatma Gandhi. This country belongs to us. Don’t be afraid. Stay strong and fight for the Constitutional values,” he said while inaugurating the Congress’ protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in front of the head post office here on Saturday.

“This government is scared of the truth. It’s scared of the people. BJP stands for one party, one leader, one belief and one religion,” Tharoor said. He pointed out that RSS ideologue (M S) Golwalkar had advocated that Muslims in India should be subjected to same treatment that Jews in Germany faced under Hitler.

Tharoor said the latest economic slowdown was the result of the Narendra Modi government’s misplaced financial policies. “Even the media has not been spared. Now, the visual media has been asked to stop telecasting the anti-CAA protests. I have written to the minister concerned to withdraw that circular,” he added.

UDF to stage protests across state tomorrow

T’Puram: The UDF will organise protests across all 140 assembly constituencies in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday, by raising the slogan ‘Save Republic, Save Constitution’. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the state-level protest at Vamanapuram constituency, said UDF convener Benny Behanan.