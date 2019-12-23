Maradu flats: Another house near Alfa Serene develops cracks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Escalating the worries of nearby residents, another house near Alfa Serene towers was found to have developed deep cracks on Sunday. The six-year-old Nedumpillil house owned by Sugunanandan N G was the latest entry to the list of affected houses in the vicinity of the five highrises at Maradu ever since the preparatory demolition works began.

“My wife noticed the cracks in the ceiling and walls while she was cleaning the house. Since the nearby houses were affected due to the demolition, we had been on the lookout for any similar damage to our home. As our house is just a six-year-old structure, we believed that our home would be unaffected,” said Sugunanandan, who is now planning to shift to an alternative location till the demolition gets over.



So far, 15 homes near Alfa Serene and Holy Faith H2O complexes have developed cracks. The officials are yet to give any confirmation on the complete insurance coverage for the residents.

“How many more homes should get damaged before the officials address our pleas? We have raised our demands in all ways possible, yet they kept ignoring our concerns. As the insurance will only cover the damage that happens after the controlled implosion on January 11, we are unsure about repairing the cracks,” said Shaji K R, another resident.

Families start raising fund to cover legal expenses



The affected families have started raising a fund to cover the expenses for pursuing the petition filed before the Supreme Court seeking to address their concerns.“We have been reaching out to every family near the controversial apartment towers to raise fund and support for the legal proceedings. As more houses developed cracks in the past few days, we will convene a meeting on Monday to discuss the proposed hunger stir on December 25, among other aspects,” said M Harishchandrasai, another resident.

The time-table

January 11 (Alfa Serene Twin Towers and Holy Faith H2O)



January 12 (Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram)



Evacuation: Residents within 200 m radius



Cracks seen in 16 homes