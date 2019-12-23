Row over Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s fake tweet

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: O Kunjumuhammad, the father of Safa Febin, the class XII student of Karuvakundu Government Higher Secondary School in Malappuram who rose to stardom after translating Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s speech during her school’s function, filed a complaint against Rajouri Garden (Delhi) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, for tweeting a picture of Safa with Rahul Gandhi with false information.

The MLA had tweeted the picture taken during the school function wrongly identifying Safa as Ayesha Renna, the 22-year-old Jamia student who became the face of the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He captioned the picture - ‘Now we all know who is behind the Delhi violent protest and Delhi burning’. In the complaint, Kunjumuhammad said the tweet defamed his daughter who was not involved in any protest in Delhi. The tweet went viral on social media. However, Sirsa later deleted the tweet .

“We have registered an FIR based on the complaint,” said Malappuram police on Sunday. However, Kunjumuhammad said he would withdraw the case as the MLA had deleted the tweet.