Home States Kerala

13-yr-old suffers heart attack, undergoes bypass surgery

A 13-year-old girl was diagnosed with heart attack and underwent a bypass surgery at Government Medical College Hospital here.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 13-year-old girl was diagnosed with heart attack and underwent a bypass surgery at Government Medical College Hospital here. Hospital authorities said it is very rare in the state that a minor is diagnosed with heart attack and has had to undergo bypass surgery for the same. The girl, a resident of Neendakara in Kollam, has now been discharged from the hospital. “To diagnose a 13-year-old girl with myocardial infarction or heart attack is an uncommon one.

It occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle,” said Dr George Koshy, professor, Department of Cardiology. “The girl had complained of chest pain. At first, we thought it was a case of a congenital heart defect. But after an ECG, it was confirmed that the girl had symptoms of a heart attack, ” he said. 

According to him, an angiogram was performed to find out which arteries supplying blood to the the heart had narrowed. It was found that the main blood vessel of the heart, aorta, had a 99 per cent block and another blood vessel had a 50 per cent block. The coronary artery was also found to be dilated. 

“Due to the dilatation, it was unwise to perform angioplasty or a stent procedure. Thus, a bypass surgery was performed. The reason for heart attack has nothing to do with her eating habits. It is a rare condition. When we took the biopsy of the artery and aorta, it was found that the heart attack suffered by girl is not similar to the condition in older persons,” said George. The surgery was performed by cardiothoracic surgeons led by Dr V Sureshkumar, anesthetists led by Dr Gopalakrishnan and staff nurse Roopa and technicians.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp