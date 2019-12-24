13-yr-old suffers heart attack, undergoes bypass surgery

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 13-year-old girl was diagnosed with heart attack and underwent a bypass surgery at Government Medical College Hospital here. Hospital authorities said it is very rare in the state that a minor is diagnosed with heart attack and has had to undergo bypass surgery for the same. The girl, a resident of Neendakara in Kollam, has now been discharged from the hospital. “To diagnose a 13-year-old girl with myocardial infarction or heart attack is an uncommon one.

It occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle,” said Dr George Koshy, professor, Department of Cardiology. “The girl had complained of chest pain. At first, we thought it was a case of a congenital heart defect. But after an ECG, it was confirmed that the girl had symptoms of a heart attack, ” he said.

According to him, an angiogram was performed to find out which arteries supplying blood to the the heart had narrowed. It was found that the main blood vessel of the heart, aorta, had a 99 per cent block and another blood vessel had a 50 per cent block. The coronary artery was also found to be dilated.

“Due to the dilatation, it was unwise to perform angioplasty or a stent procedure. Thus, a bypass surgery was performed. The reason for heart attack has nothing to do with her eating habits. It is a rare condition. When we took the biopsy of the artery and aorta, it was found that the heart attack suffered by girl is not similar to the condition in older persons,” said George. The surgery was performed by cardiothoracic surgeons led by Dr V Sureshkumar, anesthetists led by Dr Gopalakrishnan and staff nurse Roopa and technicians.