Ball sets rolling for 2020 LSG polls; delimitation to start soon

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting the ball rolling for the next year’s local body elections, the delimitation exercise will be undertaken involving upgrading, bifurcation and amalgamation of wards in Kerala soon but it is learnt that the government is likely to retain the number of panchayats, municipalities and corporations in the state.



The government has constituted the Delimitation Commission with V Bhaskaran, state election commissioner, as its chairman. The commission also has four government secretaries -- Sarada G Muraleedharan (principal secretary - LSGD: Rural), K R Jyothilal (principal secretary - revenue: Devaswom), A Shahjahan (secretary, department of general education) and Sanjay Garg (principal secretary, department of backward communities development).

Bhaskaran told TNIE that the commission will begin its work once the government appoints the secretary for the commission. “We expect the government to appoint the secretary soon,” he said. The delimitation will be based on the 2011 population census, Bhaskaran said. For panchayats, there should be a minimum of 13 seats and maximum of 23 seats. As far as municipalities are concerned, there should be a minimum of 25 seats and maximum of 52 seats. For corporation, the numbers are 55 (minimum) and 100 (maximum).

“Based on the population statistics, if the number exceeds 23 seats in panchayats, the Panchayat Raj Act has to be amended to ensure that the existing status is retained,” said Bhaskaran said. Similarly, if the seats in a municipality or corporation exceed the prescribed limit, the Municipalities Act has to be amended. “Since the assembly is not in session, the amendment can be undertaken through an ordinance,” explained Bhaskaran.

No change in numbers

Sources in the government also told TNIE that the number of panchayats, municipalities and corporations will be kept at the present level. Kerala has a total of 941 village panchayats (grama panchayats), 152 block panchayats and 14 district panchayats; and in the urban areas, the state has 87 municipalities and six corporations -- a total of 1,200 local self-government institutions.

This is likely to be maintained, as per the current plan, said sources. Under the 2015 UDF regime, 66 new panchayats, 28 municipalities and one corporation (Kannur) was formed. In the delimitation, 36 grama panchayats ceased to exist after they were upgraded as municipalities.Bhaskaran said there could be cases where wards have to be bifurcated following the delimitation, based on the 2011 census.