CAA stir crucial, be it joint or separate: Sachin Pilot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that protesting against the Citizenship(Amendment) Act was more important than deliberating whether its done jointly or solely. He was addressing media persons here on Monday. He said though LDF and UDF work in separate political spaces in the state, the union government should be forced to backtrack from the Act through protests. 

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech at New Delhi amounted to such a move. Pilot said that with several chief minister’s opposing the Act, the government can easily revoke the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.When asked whether the joint agitation with the CPM would support the larger interests of the Congress party, Sachin Pilot said, “The fight against the CAA is important and the people of the country must not shy away from this fight.

Whether the agitations are conducted jointly or separately are of not much consequences. In a state like Kerala, LDF and UDF have their separate political spaces”.The Congress leader also said that more than indulging in such anti- people programmes, government of the day must concentrate more on development for the people. He said that the future generation will question the political leadership on what they have done for bringing up the country to the top of the economic pyramid instead of indulging in such activities. 

