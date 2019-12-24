Home States Kerala

Celebrity chef and TV personality Jagee John found dead in house

Noted TV anchor and celebrity chef Jagee John was found dead in her house at Kuravankonam in the capital city on Monday.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Jagee John

Jagee John

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted TV anchor, celebrity chef and Instagram sensation Jagee John was found dead in her house at Kuravankonam in the capital city on Monday. Her body was found in the kitchen of the flat where she was living with her mother. Peroorkada police who are probing the case said the exact reason of the death was unknown yet and they had registered a case of unnatural death. 

The 38-year-old was a known face in fashion, music and fitness world and had made her mark as a celebrity chef in a culinary show that was aired on a prominent television channel. The police said the woman was found dead in the kitchen in the evening and one of her acquaintances had informed the police. 

The police recorded the statements of Jagee’s mother, who seems to be suffering from memory loss. She reportedly told the police that her daughter was cooking in the kitchen when she collapsed to the floor. The family did not mingle freely with the neighbours and hence there is a dearth of information about them, the police said.

The body did not bear any wounds and the death did not seem to have occurred due to any foul play, the police said. A conclusion can be reached only after the autopsy, the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagee John
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp