CPM delegation from Kerala in Mangaluru on Tuesday

It will act as a fact-finding team which will report its findings to the party leadership. 

Published: 24th December 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and related developments, a CPM delegation led by senior leader and party central committee member P Karunakaran will visit Mangaluru on Tuesday. The delegation will visit the families of two people — Nausin (23) and Abdul Jaleel Kudroli (49) — who were killed in police firing following anti-CAA protests, visit those injured at the hospitals and hold talks with the local leaders and authorities. It will act as a fact-finding team which will report its findings to the party leadership. 

“The visit is being made in the backdrop of the recent developments in Mangaluru including the police firing on anti-CAA agitators and detaining of Kerala journalists. The delegation will report its findings to the party leadership,” said P Karunakaran.

The delegation consists of MPs K K Ragesh and K Somaprasad; MLAs K Kunhiraman and M Rajagopalan; former MLAs C H Kunjambu, Satheesh Chandran and Jayanandan; and party district secretary M V Balakrishnan.

