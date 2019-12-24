Home States Kerala

Guv asked to skip Karunakaran meet over stance; Khan retorts

Congress leader and son of the former chief minister K Muraleedharan, MP, fired the first salvo, saying the governor was implementing the agenda of Sangh Parivar in the state.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo | Agencies)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Congress remains divided over holding joint protests against the Citizenship  (Amendment) Act with the CPM-led Left front, it seems KPCC was somewhat unanimous on dropping Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the list of dignitaries invited for the commemoration programme of former chief minister K Karunakaran held at Ayyankali Hall here over difference of opinion on the Act.

Congress leader and son of the former chief minister K Muraleedharan, MP, fired the first salvo, saying the governor was implementing the agenda of Sangh Parivar in the state. If the governor sticks to his stance of supporting the CAA, the Congress would have to think about boycotting him, he said openly.  

Following this, the office of Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala sent a letter to the governor’s office, saying taking into consideration all aspects and available information, it would be ideal if the governor takes out the programme from his schedule of functions listed for the day.

The letter evoked a passionate reply from the governor. In a tweet, he said, “Our democracy allows freedom of speech and right to dissent and protest peacefully. But democracy requires room for debate as well. We may firmly adhere to our views, but need not shut the door to opinions different from ours, inviting the Congress for a discussion on CAA 2019 to Raj Bhavan.  And if the Congress invites him for a discussion, he would respond positively, he said in the tweet. 

Khan also tweeted, “I have fond memories of K Karunakaranji with whom I’d worked. For him, leadership was a way of life. He was not just a politician, but an inspiration to a generation of leaders who saw him as a mentor. In Delhi, he was my neighbour.“I was also looking forward to paying tributes to the memory of Karunakaranji, and to meet his family at the commemoration. But, I’d accept organisers’ request to stay away as they feared my presence may provoke unseemly protests.”

