Join CPM or not in protest? Congress leaders stand divided 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran reiterated on Monday that the Congress would not launch a joint protest with the CPM against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) unless the latter mends its fascist ways.

His words found resonance in senior leaders VM Sudheeran and K Muraleedharan, but Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and young Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who was in the state capital, begged to differ.

He told mediapersons that protesting against the Act was more important than deliberating whether it’s done jointly or solely. Mullappally said joining hands with the CPM would not be acceptable to Congress workers. “If any change in stand towards CPM is needed, it should be discussed in the party,” he told reporters at the DCC office in Kozhikode.

Mullappally unequivocally said he is the state Congress chief and his stand is the party’s official stand. Sudheeran, while speaking at former chief minister K Karunakaran’s death anniversary meet, said the brutal murder of Congress workers has to be kept in memory before making such political moves. Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy and V D Satheesan are in favour of a joint protest with the CPM.