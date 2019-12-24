Mine is party stand: Mullappally on not joining protests with CPM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has reiterated that the Congress would not launch a joint protest with the CPM against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) unless it mends its fascist ways. Speaking to reporters at the DCC office here, Mullappally unequivocally made it clear that he is the Congress state chief and his stand is the official stand of the party.

The clarification came after the plan for a joint protest with the CPM created a rift in the Congress state leadership. Mullappally Ramachandran, V M Sudheeran and K Muraleedharan, MP, are opposing the move whereas Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy and V D Satheeshan favour a joint protest with the CPM. “The CPM has not been sincere in fighting fascism. Pinarayi Vijayan’s police on Sunday jailed 57 Congress leaders, including Kozhikode DCC president T Siddique, for leading anti-CAA protest. The government’s move is barbaric and unprecedented. It has been proved that Pinarayi, Yogi Adityanath and B S Yediyurappa are birds of a feather,” he said.

Mullappally pointed out that joining hands with the CPM would not be acceptable to Congress workers.

“If any change in stand towards CPM is needed, it should be discussed in the party,” he said. Mullappally listed the names of Congress workers and others who were brutally killed at the hands of CPM workers.

“The Stalinist approach cannot be tolerated. Pinarayi Vijayan is functioning in the same manner as Narendra Modi. Modi is fascist whereas Pinarayi is Stalinist,” he said.

The KPCC chief also criticised Kerala Governor over his political comments. “The Governor was not appointed to speak on behalf of Narendra Modi,” he said. Mullappally called on people from all walks of life to come forward to protest against the CAA.