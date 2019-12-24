Home States Kerala

Sudheeran, Muraleedharan back KPCC president

Published: 24th December 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and former KPCC president VM Sudheeran on Monday lashed out at the move by a section of Congress leaders for a joint agitation against the Union government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The senior leader, while speaking at the death anniversary of former chief minister K Karunakaran, held at the state Congress headquarters said the brutal murder of Congress workers has to be kept in memory before such political moves.

“When the parents of Youth Congress workers Kripesh, Sharath Lal and Shuhaib demanded a CBI investigation into the murder of their children, the LDF government engaged senior lawyers paying huge amounts of money to prevent this. Before entering into a joint agitation with the CPM, let these parents be provided justice,” Sudheeran said.

K Muraleedharan, speaking at the occasion, remarked sarcastically, “A joint agitation with the CPM will reap rich dividends to the party in the ensuing local body elections in the assembly constituencies of Thalassery and Kuthuparamba -- both red bastions -- which come under my parliamentary constituency, Vadakara.” 

It may be noted that KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had come out against a joint agitation with the CPM and the outbursts of the two senior leaders can be seen as a direct support to the political stand taken by Mullappally. These remarks also came a day after Congress state vice-president V D Satheesan strongly supported the joint protest with the ruling LDF held here against the CAA, the decision on which was taken by leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

