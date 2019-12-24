Youth Congress, KSU activists wave black flags at Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress and KSU workers waved black flags at Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who was in the city for a Sree Padmanabhaswami temple visit on Monday. The protest was against CAA and the police atrocities against anti-CAA protesters in Karnataka. The incident occurred around 8 pm when the chief minister’s convoy reached Thampanoor after the temple visit. Police whisked away around six youths who waved black flags.

Earlier, following a special branch alert, police had launched a combing operation to nab the KSU workers. Around 20 persons were held from different locations in and around Thampanoor and put in preventive custody. Thampanoor police said around 20 persons were arrested in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, Yediyurappa offered niradeepam at the temple. This offering involves lighting of oil lamps around the ottakkalmandapam. He watched the deeparadhana ritual at the main shrine.