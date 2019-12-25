CAA binding across India, no role for CM: Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented only in Assam and will not be expanded to the rest of the country. He was speaking at a function organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sagathan at the Town hall in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

“The NRC is being implemented in Assam based on a directive of the Supreme Court. The concerns over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in unwanted,” he said. The minister said no discussion will be held with protesters in Kerala regarding the CAA. He ridiculed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who said the CAA will not be implemented in Kerala. “The CM has no role in CAA. It is binding across India,” he said.

SFI waves black flags

Six SFI workers barged into the Town Hall and waved black flags at V Muraleedharan. They were taken into preventive custody and freed later. Five Students’ Islamic Organisation members were also arrested for waving a black flag at the Union minister