‘Cancelling invite for Governor a fascist and arrogant decision’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP leader and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajashekharan charged that cancelling the invite given to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the memorial talk for former Chief Minister K Karunakaran, amounts to arrogance and fascism on the part of Congress leaders. He was speaking at the ‘Jagratha Sadasu’ organised by the BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram district committee here on Tuesday on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He said that the Congress leaders had proved that they were fascists by fearing dissent and not allowing the Governor to speak on his view.

Kummanam said that there was a malicious campaign and misinformation being conducted by several anti-national forces on the CAA and it was creating fear among the minority Muslim community. He categorically asserted that the CAA does not demarcate any minorities of the country and said that it was intended only for the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangaladesh and Afghanisthan who were staying in India up to December 31,2014.

The senior BJP leader lashed out at CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and charged that both the leaders were trying to create division among the people of the state by creating unnecessary fear among the minorities. He said that these leaders had a responsibility to explain to the people as to how the minorities of the country were affected by the CAA and added that the CPM and Congress leaders were challenging the country’s legal system.

Cong leaders challenging Constitution: Sobha

Congress state leaders are challenging the constitution by insulting the Kerala Governor, BJP state general secretary Sobha Surendran told media persons at the party state headquarters on Tuesday. She said that cancelling his invitation to a party programme insulted the Congress party more than the Governor.