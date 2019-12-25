Home States Kerala

‘Cancelling invite for Governor a fascist and arrogant decision’

He said that the Congress leaders had proved that they were fascists by fearing dissent and not allowing the Governor to speak on his view.

Published: 25th December 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kummanam Rajashekharan

Kummanam Rajashekharan (File photo EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP leader and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajashekharan charged that cancelling the invite given to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the memorial talk for former Chief Minister K Karunakaran, amounts to arrogance and fascism on the part of Congress leaders. He was speaking at the ‘Jagratha Sadasu’ organised by the BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram district committee here on Tuesday on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).  He said that the Congress leaders had proved that they were fascists by fearing dissent and not allowing the Governor to speak on his view.

Kummanam said that there was a malicious campaign and misinformation being conducted by several anti-national forces on the CAA and it was creating fear among the minority Muslim community. He categorically asserted that the CAA does not demarcate any minorities of the country and said that it was intended only for the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangaladesh and Afghanisthan who were staying in India up to December 31,2014.

The senior BJP leader lashed out at CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and charged that both the leaders were trying to create division among the people of the state by creating unnecessary fear among the minorities. He said that these leaders had a responsibility to explain to the people as to how the minorities of the country were affected by the CAA and added that the CPM and Congress leaders were challenging the country’s legal system.

Cong leaders challenging Constitution: Sobha
Congress state leaders are challenging the constitution by insulting the Kerala Governor, BJP state general secretary Sobha Surendran told media persons at the party state headquarters on Tuesday. She said that cancelling his invitation to a party programme insulted the Congress party more than the Governor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kummanam Rajashekharan Arif Mohammed Khan CAA
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp