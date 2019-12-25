Forest dept issues alert over onslaught of wild elephants

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Forest department has issued an alert cautioning motorists against travelling on the Punnekkad - Thattekkad road near Kothamangalam during night hours as two wild tuskers had crossed river Periyar and reached human habitations a few days ago.

The tuskers had crossed the river and reached the Mangium plantation of Forest department at 5.30 am on December 18. The tuskers then proceeded to a nearby village. A team of officers led by Range Officer P K Thampi reached the spot and drove the elephants back to the forest by evening. Around 10 people including forest guards sustained injuries as the elephants charged at the people who burst crackers to scare them away.