Kerala

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan launches 7th Economic Census

CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, a Special purpose Vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is the implementing agency for the Seventh Economic Census.

Published: 25th December 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan launched the Seventh Economic Census (7th EC) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday. The Governor lauded the efforts of the Census team and observed that collection of economic data was vital in areas like policy formulation and fund allocation where identifying the deserving target group was essential.

He appealed to the people of the state to cooperate with the census team who will visit the households to collect details of economic activities. The Economic Census will cover all establishments including household enterprises engaged in production or distribution of goods/services (other than for own consumption) in non-farm agricultural and non-agricultural sector. The team will collect names, address, family strength, contact numbers and details of economic activities.

Pravin Srivastava, Secretary and Chief Statistician of India, Davendra Kumar Dhodawat, Principal Secretary to Governor, Sunitha Bhaskar, Deputy Director General, National Statistical Office Thiruvananthapuram, V Ramachandran, Director General, Department of Economics and Statistics, Government of Kerala and Vinod Kuriakose, state head, Operations, e-Governance Services India were present on the occasion.

