Head injury could’ve led to celebrity chef Jagee John’s death: Kerala police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Injury sustained on the backside of the head could have caused the death of noted TV anchor and celebrity chef Jagee John, said police.

The injury mark was spotted during the police inquest and the forensic surgeon has told the investigators that the wound could have resulted in death, said police sources.

However, the police are awaiting the postmortem report to reach a conclusion. They expect to receive the report in a week’s time. The initial assessment is that there was no foul play and that the death occurred due to fall.

In her statement, Jagee’s mother told police that her daughter had collapsed on the kitchen floor while cooking food. However, the police were hesitant to take it seriously as she was apparently suffering from psychological issues.

Peroorkada sub-inspector V Sunil said the police have found no evidence to suggest any foul play.

“So far, we have not found any evidence that could make us suspicious about the death. But we are awaiting the autopsy report and the reason for death could be confirmed only after that,” said Sunil. According to police, Jagee had a bruise on her head but there was no specific bleeding from that injury.