LPG tankers complying with safety rules, HC told

KOCHI: Petroleum companies have informed the Kerala High Court that they would comply with all the statutory requirements as provided under the Petroleum Rules - 2002 while transporting liquefied petroleum gas.

The companies made the submission on a petition filed by Jose Baby of Palakkad seeking a directive to follow the guidelines while transporting liquefied petroleum gas.

Hindustan Petroleum Ltd, Ernakulam, submitted before the court that transportation of LPG in bullet tankers is done after complying with all statutory conditions. Further, in accordance with safety regulations, trucks are put through a thorough safety check. It was also stated that on reaching their destinations, the trucks are again put through a similar safety check before they commence their return journey. Drivers of bullet tankers have been given training and they are provided with a transport emergency card, which clearly describes how to handle an emergency situation involving LPG leak.