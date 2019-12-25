Home States Kerala

Police set to investigate Yediyurappa ‘security lapse’

Meanwhile sources from Kannur district police said there were no intelligence alert on protest from the part of the SFI workers.

Published: 25th December 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

SFI and DYFI activists block Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa at Pazhayangadi in Kannur on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Law and Order ADGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb will probe the alleged security lapses from the part of the police during the Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa’s visit to Kannur even as the police higher ups maintain that the district police failed to act on intel inputs that suggested strong possibilities of protests against the dignitary.

Highly-placed sources said law and order ADGP will look into the matter as is the procedure and a report will be filed with the State Police Chief Loknath Behera at the earliest. Sources added that intel wing had generated inputs that suggested strong possibility of protest against Yeddyurappa in the wake of recent police firing against anti-CAA agitators in Mangaluru.

“There were strong warnings that protests may occur. And these alerts were passed on to officers concerned. We will check whether there were any security lapses from the side of the department and if anyone is at fault, action will be taken against them,” said sources.

Meanwhile sources from Kannur district police said there were no intelligence alert on protest from the part of the SFI workers. “We knew that KSU workers will be protesting and had taken measures to deal with them. We were in dark about the SFI protest as it came out of the blue,” said an officer. 

K’taka CM reaches Mangaluru by special flight
Bengaluru: On Tuesday night, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrived in Mangaluru by a special flight. “He was scheduled to reach Mangaluru on Wednesday morning, but after visiting the temples, he came on Tuesday night,” said a CMO official. On Wednesday, he will attend a number of official programmes in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts before returning to Bengaluru at around 9.40 pm.

Attack with Pinarayi’s full knowledge: Krishnadas
T’Puram: BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas has alleged that the attack on the convoy of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa was planned with the full knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Talking to reporters at the BJP state headquarters on Tuesday, Krishnadas said the home department failed to provide adequate security to the visiting Karnataka Chief minister and added that the attack was premeditated. He said there was a high-level conspiracy to attack Yediyurappa. This was evident from the fact that the driver of the car carrying the visiting dignitary stopped mid-way allowing the mob to approach the vehicle and hit it with sticks.  Krishnadas said that the government should have warned Karnataka chief minister not to travel to the state after Pinarayi said Kerala will not implement CAA. He alleged there was  conspiracy to endanger the lives of BJP leaders who support the CAA.

