Yuva Morcha leader’s veiled threat to actors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after members of the film fraternity joined hands with thousands of other citizens to take out a long march against the CAA in Kochi, Yuva Morcha state secretary Sandeep Varier on Tuesday sent out a veiled threat against the artists. The film artists should make sure that they have paid their taxes on time, Sandeep said in his Facebook post.

“Attention, those who make political statements in front of the public ... . Especially actresses. Make sure your father or brother or secretary has been filing tax returns at regular intervals. Many a time, the new generation filmmakers fail to pay taxes on time and show their commitment to the nation. Hope Income Tax and Enforcement officials will monitor this. If you are caught for tax evasion tomorrow, don’t say it’s political vendetta. There won’t be any drugs addicts to support you then.”