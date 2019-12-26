Congress in Kerala calls meeting with Muslim bodies over Citizenship (Amendment) Act

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has called a meeting of leaders of about two dozen Muslim organisations in the state to discuss implications of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Chennithala will chair the meeting at his residence on Sunday, according to an official statement here on Thursday. Of the 3.34 crore Keralites, around 88 lakh are Muslims and account for 27 per cent of the population. Hindus account for 55 per cent of the population.

The meeting with leaders of Muslim religious organisations will be held soon after the all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Top Muslim leaders and clerics are expected to take part in the meeting called by Chennithala.

Earlier, a large number of Muslims had attended the anti-CAA rally, organised by the Congress at Malappuram, a thickly populated Muslim district, last week, indicating the community's anger over the CAA.

Only in Kerala, the ruling combine, led by the CPI-M, and the opposition alliance, led by the Congress, have come together to oppose the CAA.