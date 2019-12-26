Ustad Amjad Ali Khan gives land for a hospital in Kerala

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan has written to Kerala Government to build a hospital on a two-acre land that the state government had earlier given him to build a music academy. Khan says he believes healthcare is a primary needs for every human, beyond religion.

Sharing the news, Khan told IANS: "A few years ago the Kerala government had given me two acres of land to set up a music academy in the capital, Thiruvananthapuram. But looking at my calendar that is scheduled with so much of travelling worldwide -- I have residences in Standford, Indian University and other places -- I do not think I can sit at one place and teach music. Therefore, I have written to the chief minister of Kerela, Mr Pinarayi Vijayan, thanking him for the land and requesting him to build a hospital. Healthcare is so important, and poor people never get access to good facilities. This hospital should be one of those places where people from all religions should be treated with equality. "

"I have written an email and sent a letter. I am waiting for his response. I also asked if they could involve the Tata Group, the Ambani or Reliance Group or the Lulu group international. I wish they build a world-class hospital. I think this is the best way I can serve the people of Kerala, who have always showered me with love and respect," he added.

While the artiste is quite disturbed looking at the current socio-political situation, he emphasised: "It is more important to build a hospital and save people's lives beyond religion, than building a temple or a mosque."

Being a musician who has been travelling the world and representing India globally, asked about he looks at the polarisation that has been happening in the name of religion, the maestro said: "Recently, I was attending a discussion in the US where the topic was why violence is increasing worldwide. I say violence is growing because we tend to disrespect the other's religion, and try to establish one as superior to the other. I ask, how?"

"If our process of coming to and going from this universe is one, how come our religion is different? I believe in one religion and that is humanity. I don't know how people will react to this but I believe our family belongs to all religions. When I play music, my audience comprises people from all faiths."

"My father Ustad Hafiz Ali Khan, who is also my guru, taught me that we are the children of one God, and our religion is humanity. That is why even my sons, Aman (Ali Khan) and Ayaan (Ali Khan), are also serving their music to peace and harmony. Kaash, yeh sab samjhein aur ye violence khatam ho (hope everyone understand this and the violence ends)," said the multiple award-winning musician referring to the ongoing spate of protests and violence going on all over the nation.