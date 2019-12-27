Govt nod for desilting 7.5 lakh cubic metre of sand from 8 rivers

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has accorded sanction for desilting sand from eight rivers in the state. The decision was taken to increase the capacity of river channels in order to facilitate flow of excess water during rainy season. The district collectors have been given sanction for conducting desilting, which is expected to fetch about 7.5 lakh cubic metre of sand.

Desilting will be conducted in Shiriya Yalkana (Kasaragod), Valapattanam (Kannur), Chaliyar and Kadalundi (Malappuram), Periyar and Muvattupuzha (Ernakulam), Pampa and Achankovil (Pathanamthitta) rivers. The most quantity of sand is expected to be dredged out of Shiriya Yalkana (2.66 lakh cubic metre).

This estimate was provided by the Institute of Land and Disaster Management. The decision to desilt flood-affected rivers was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Tom Jose. Desilting in normal condition requires environmental clearance, but considering the post-flood situation, the state was exempted from this clause. However, desilting will be conducted under stringent conditions.

Desilting shall not go below the river’s summer water level. Manual methods should only be employed and desilting should not be done close to the river banks. Desilting has also been barred near bridges and other structures.

As per the current plan, sand will be tendered by district collectors and 20 percent of that will go into the river management funds of each district. However, there is some ambiguity over the post-dredging plans as commercial sale of sand will be counted as mining, which requires environmental clearance.

Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty said the government has decided on the desilting part only.

“Desilting is being planned to remove blocks in water bodies. A decision on what to do with the sand will be taken later,” he added.