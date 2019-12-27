Govt to take back land illegally occupied by places of worship

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet has decided to take back the government-owned land illegally possessed by religious institutions, cemeteries, libraries and cultural establishments, including clubs. As per the decision, government land occupied by religious institutions over one acre will be taken back by the state government. The limit fixed for cemeteries is 75 cents.

While the land required for the functioning of the religious institutions and cemeteries will be granted to them, a charge fixed as per the existing laws would be levied on these institutions. For instance, institutions or establishments that illegally occupied land before 1947 will have to pay 10 per cent of the fair value fixed for the land. It would be 25 per cent of the fair value for land occupied between 1947 and Kerala Piravi, November 1, 1956.

For the land occupied till 1990, the institutions will have to pay the full fair value of the land and, for the land till 2008, they will have to pay the market price of the land. Fixing the price to be paid for the legally permissible limit of land would ensure that land occupied beyond the limit would be retrieved by the government. The land required for the functioning of the institutions will be decided and marked by a committee led by the collectors in every district.

Though the move will allow the institutions regularise the land required for their functioning, the area beyond the limit they own will go to government. It is expected that vast area of revenue land is occupied by various institutions in the state.

Though the cabinet cleared the proposal, it is expected that there would be slight changes in the final government order to be published soon especially in the case of clubs and libraries. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan told TNIE that the decision is intended to give more clarity on giving land to the places of worship and cultural establishments.