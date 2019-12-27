Home States Kerala

Govt to take back land illegally occupied by places of worship

Though the move will allow the institutions regularise the land required for their functioning, the area beyond the limit they own will go to government.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet has decided to take back the government-owned land illegally possessed by religious institutions, cemeteries, libraries and cultural establishments, including clubs. As per the decision, government land occupied by religious institutions over one acre will be taken back by the state government. The limit fixed for cemeteries is 75 cents.

While the land required for the functioning of the religious institutions and cemeteries will be granted to them, a charge fixed as per the existing laws would be levied on these institutions. For instance, institutions or establishments that illegally occupied land before 1947 will have to pay 10 per cent of the fair value fixed for the land. It would be 25 per cent of the fair value for land occupied between 1947 and Kerala Piravi, November 1, 1956.

For the land occupied till 1990, the institutions will have to pay the full fair value of the land and, for the land till 2008, they will have to pay the market price of the land. Fixing the price to be paid for the legally permissible limit of land would ensure that land occupied beyond the limit would be retrieved by the government. The land required for the functioning of the institutions will be decided and marked by a committee led by the collectors in every district.

Though the move will allow the institutions regularise the land required for their functioning, the area beyond the limit they own will go to government. It is expected that vast area of revenue land is occupied by various institutions in the state.

Though the cabinet cleared the proposal, it is expected that there would be slight changes in the final government order to be published soon especially in the case of clubs and libraries. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan told TNIE that the decision is intended to give more clarity on giving land to the places of worship and cultural establishments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp