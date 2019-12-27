Kerala government approves 1.3 crore compensation to ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala state cabinet on Thursday gave in-principle approval to extend a compensation of Rs 1.3 crore to former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist S Nambi Narayanan, to settle a case which he filed in a Thiruvananthapuram Sub Court against his unlawful arrest.

Narayanan was arrested in an alleged espionage case in November 1994.

The scientist was reportedly accused of selling vital Indian space technology secrets to Pakistan.

The Supreme Court had, however, cleared him of spy charges and termed his arrest as "needless" and "unnecessary."