Kerala govt plans to form 'Constitution Protection Council' to intensify anti-CAA stir

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping up its protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) brought in by the Union Government, the Pinarayi-led Left government in Kerala is planning to form a Constitution Protection Council.

The CPM state secretariat on Friday discussed the idea, mooted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The government is likely to put forth the concept before the all-party meet to be attended by social and religious leaders on Sunday. To be set up in line with the Renaissance Protection Council - formed in the wake of the Sabarimala fiasco - the Constitution Protection Council is intended to be a wider platform incorporating everyone.

The Left front is of the view that more joint protests are needed against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The LDF has been extending the olive branch, while there are clear differences within opposition UDF over joint agitations with the Left. The Congress has been looking at different options as the KPCC chief has made clear that there won't be any joint protests in future.

Meanwhile, senior CPM leader MV Govindan welcomed everyone to join hands in the human chain to be organised by the Left front against CAA, on January 26.

Indian Union Muslim League leader MK Muneer has already made clear that he would not attend the human chain.