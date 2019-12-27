Home States Kerala

Ordinance to add one more member in LSGs

Municipal council will get a minimum of 26 members and a maximum of 53 members.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:19 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the local body election in sight, the state government has decided to increase the number of elected representatives in all local self-government institutions by one. The grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities and corporations will get an additional member through an ordinance.

Hence the grama panchayats will have a minimum of 14 members instead of 13. The upper limit will be 24 instead of 24. The block panchayats would follow the same strength as that of grama panchayat. The district panchayats will get minimum and maximum strength of 17 and 33 respectively.

Municipal council will get a minimum of 26 members and a maximum of 53 members. There would be 25 members for a population of 20,000 and one additional member for every 2500 people beyond the minimum population. The corporation will get a minimum of 56 councillors and a maximum of 101. The maximum is allowed for corporations with more than 4 lakh population. A cabinet meeting on Thursday approved the draft. The government will now recommend the Governor to issue an ordinance to amend Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and Municipality Act.

Recommendations
Moratorium on loans taken by fishermen extended from January 1 to December 31, 2020
Recommends Governor to issue the ordinance on GST (Amendment). The ordinance is being brought as the GST council has directed to implement the amendments made in GST law from January 2020

