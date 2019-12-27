Police to step up anti-Maoist drive to tackle menace

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The police are all set to launch another round of offensive against CPI Maoists after a latest security review on Left Wing Extremists (LWE) in the state found that the counter operations have resulted in decline in strength of Kabani Dalam.This Dalam, or branch, is one of the most prominent squads of Maoists in Kerala.

Though the state police are happy with the results of the security assessment, intelligence agencies point out that recent sighting of armed Maoists in northern districts shows the operations have not dented their confidence and will continue expanding their activities.

A senior police officer said Kabani Dalam was the first and prominent dalam set up by CPI (Maoists) in Kerala to expand its activities in the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “We have managed to weaken the activities of the dalam in the past three years through various counter operations. Identifying the members of the dalam was in itself a major challenge and the police now have a complete list of the members of all the dalams that included Kabani,” said the officer.

Apart from Kabani, the CPI (Maoists) has set up three more dalams in Kerala – Nadukani, Bhavani and Varahini.State police chief Loknath Behera said that wings engaged in anti-Maoist operations have been directed to remain vigilant and further strengthen their combing operations. “We have taken up the recent sightings of the Maoists as a major development and have issued appropriate directions to deal with it,” Behera told TNIE.

Intelligence agencies anticipate that the extremists would change their nature of operation in Kerala after three police encounters resulted in the death of seven Maoists.While they have been following an offensive strategy in other LWE-affected states by targeting the forces, no casualty has been reported in the state.