Precious onion triggers bitter row at hotel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The skyrocketing price of onion can not only burn a hole in one’s pocket but also cause bodily harm, it seems. At least, that is what happened at a hotel at Kaithamukku here on Wednesday.

Incensed by the reluctance of hotel staff to provide a second serve of onion with a dish they had ordered, a four-member gang vandalised the hotel and damaged its window panes. The hotel owner and staff suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The youngsters, some of whom have police cases against them, got angry when the cook turned down their demand for more onion, whose retail price still hovers around Rs 150 in the city.

Sources in the Vanchiyoor police said the group members, who were in an inebriated state, were having porotta and meat curry. “Though they were served onion initially, they demanded more. When the hotel staff refused, they turned violent,” said a police officer. The youngsters fled after the hotel owner alerted the police.

“We have identified three of the members. They hail from nearby places,” said an officer. Though the owner had initially filed a complaint, he withdrew it later. The police said they will, nevertheless, take action against the accused for vandalising the hotel.