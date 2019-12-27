Soldier killed in Kashmir cremated with military honours

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Akshay VP, a soldier who died in Kashmir, was cremated with full military honours at Shantikavadam on Thursday. A sepoy of Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, Akshay hailed from Choozhampala at Kudappanakunnu in Thiruvananthapuram. Akshay had been a driver of Rashtriya Rifles for six years. He died in a land mine explosion while on duty on December 23 night. His death came when he was about to get a transfer to Ahmedabad. He is survived by parents Venu and Priya, brother Arjun.

Commander of army station at Pangode Brigadier Kartik Sheshadri laid the wreath when the body was flown to Thiruvananthapuram airport on Wednesday. The body was kept at the military hospital morgue and was taken to the deceased soldier’s house before the funeral at Thycaud. VK Prashanth MLA and Mayor K Sreekumar visited the house and later at the crematorium to pay homage.

Lance havildar dies in mishap

Palakkad: Lance havildar Sanjeevan, a native of Kuthanur here, died during his training at the Military Engineering College, Pune. Sanjeevan, 29, son of Kannankutty of Parackal house in Karadiyampara, Kuthanur, was being imparted training on how to construct a Bailey bridge when the mishap occurred. The relatives received information of his death from Pune on Thursday afternoon.