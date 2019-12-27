Three in Kollam land in jail for moral policing

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Sakthikulangara police have arrested three men in connection with a moral policing incident wherein a couple waiting in their car, along with two friends, were abused and assaulted by a gang at Kavanad.The three persons were remanded in 14-days’ judicial custody, on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday night when the couple, along with their two friends, got stranded in the middle of the road as their car broke down.

While they were waiting for help, some inebriated men approached them and started making lewd comments on seeing the couple in the back seat of the car.

The situation got worst as the woman tried to film the incident on her mobile phone. Following this the gang members got violent and abused and misbehaved with her.