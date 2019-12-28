ASCEND 2010: Govt to launch web portal to attract investments

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government will launch its upgraded investment portal as part of ASCEND 2020 summit to held in Kochi from January 9 to 10. The Invest Kerala Portal --https://invest.kerala.gov.in -- is a single-window facilitator for hassle-free investment promotion launched under its Ease of Doing Business initiatives.

“The portal is the common repository for land bank details, investor wizard, various services and schemes and lenders. It is a huge investor-friendly initiative that is designed to address all the queries and concerns of prospective and aspiring investors and includes details about IBPMS (Intelligent Building Plan Management System),” said Industries Minister E P Jayarajan. According to the minister, Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell, constituted on behalf of Kerala State Single Window Board, would be responsible for smooth interaction with applicants and issuance of speedy approvals.

Organised by Department of Industries, ASCEND 2020 is scheduled to be held at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre. Jayarajan said allottable industrial land of over 2,000 acres has been developed, while schemes for subsidy and grants for industries being set up in the state have been put in place.